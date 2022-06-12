West Cork volunteers honoured for helping out during pandemic

VOLUNTEERS who selflessly gave their time to help others during the Covid-19 pandemic have been recognised for their efforts.

County mayor Cllr Gillian Coughlan, manager of the Cork Volunteer Centre Adam Lacy and chief executive of Cork County Council Tim Lucey hosted more than 120 at a special event to coincide with National Volunteer Week 2022.

Cork West Civil Defence were represented at the function by some of its members. During the pandemic Cork West Civil Defence provided 1881 volunteer hours, which included patient transfers, assisting at the vaccination and blood clinics, collecting of Covid-19 test samples and delivering same to Cork University Hospital.

They helped with medicine deliveries, severe weather responses where community nurses were transported to the most vulnerable to administer medications and missing persons searches.

Cllr Coughlan said: ‘It was amazing to see how quickly communities, groups and individual volunteers came together in March of 2020. They ensured that the most vulnerable and those in need received support despite the risk posed by the virus. The volunteers we are recognising provided a most critical role on the ground in every town and village in Cork.

‘They queued outside supermarkets picking up the weekly shopping for neighbours, they delivered food parcels, fuel and meals-on-wheels, and became a vital lifeline for those who were cocooning or living alone.’

The event was held at Cork County Hall and was organised in conjunction with the Cork Volunteer Centre with support from the Department of Rural and Community Development.