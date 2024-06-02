West Cork sports clubs set for grant funding boost

SPORTS organisations from across West Cork have received funding in a €26m national round of capital and equipment grants announced by government.

Some €2.95m has been allocated across Co Cork under the grant scheme, covering clubs and other organisations.

They include Durrus-based West Cork Jesters who have received €45,987 towards the boxing club; €30,890 to Argideen Vale Tennis & Croquet Club towards the purchase of a. greens mower; €76,817 towards Bantry Bay Sailing Club towards the purchase of dinghies, and €200,000 for Skibbereen Rowing Club towards boats and oars.

Funding of €524,289 will go towards course fittings and equipment at the National Rowing Centre in Farran.

Some of the clubs successful in grant applications were: 1st Cork Crosshaven Sea Scouts Watersports trailer and equipment Canoeing / Kayaking (€24,636), Cork 28th Cork Macroom Scout Group (€7,513); Blarney Scout Unit €31,964), West Cork Jesters Boxing (€45,987), Argideen Vale Tennis & Croquet (€30,890), Aultagh Celtic (€38,206), Ballineen PItch & Putt Club (€10,500), Bantry Basketball Club (€6,890 Bantry Bay Sailing Club (€76,817), Bantry Boys Club (€33,868), Bantry Rowing Club (€44,482), Blarney Cycling Club (€1,708), Castletownshend Rowing (€1,989) , Clonakilty AFC (€25,460), Darrara Muintir na Tire Community Council Ltd (€6,651), Durrus Athletic Club (€1,500), Kilmacsimon Swimming & Rowing Club (€59,136), Kilmichael Rovers (€26,456), Kilmurry Active Retirement Assoc (€3,000), Kinsale Hockey Club (€3,750), Kinsale Outdoor Education Centre (€70,000, Passage West Rowing Club (€21,900), Rosscarbery Rowing (€69,999), Schull Yawl Rowing Club (€23,741), Skibbereen Rowing Club (€200,000), South Coast Triathlon Club (€3,512), St Colums Camogie Club (€6,483), Sullane FC (€12,350), West Cork Trec (€3,000).

‘Our sporting organisations are at the heart of all communities, and the work done by coaches and volunteers in all disciplines is inspiring.

‘I am delighted that Ministers Catherine Martin and Thomas Byrne have recognised the importance of sport to Irish people by supporting better facilities and up-to-date equipment for thousands of participants in every corner of Ireland,’ Fine Gael Cork North West Deputy Michael Creed said.