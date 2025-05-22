West Cork projects granted Heritage Council funding

Projects in Skibbereen, Allihies, Rosscarbery, and Mealagh are among those to receive news of funding from The Heritage Council, as the state body announced the successful recipients in the 2025 Community Heritage Grant Scheme.

Throughout Cork, 13 projects have been funded to the tune of €223,760, including €25,000 for the restoration of the historic train mural on the gable of Baby Hannah’s premises in Skibbereen. This is separate to the €2,500 that was granted to the same project earlier this week by Cork County Council.

Elsewhere, €12,717 was granted to the Allihies Copper Mines Museum for audio guides for the museum, and almost €25,000 to the Crosshaven Community Association for conservation works on the eastern pavilion.

The Mealagh Valley Community Centre was granted €18,727 for an oral history project, and the Ross Union of Parishes €7,846 for the St Fachtna’s Cathedral visitor experience in Rosscarbery.

Fine Gael’s Senator Noel O’Donovan and Cllr Brendan McCarthy both warmly welcomed the funding for Skibbereen’s mural.

Senator O’Donovan said he was ‘particularly delighted’ to see funding for the mural, ‘and for my home parish of Rosscarbery for St. Fachtna’s Cathedral.'

‘Our community groups and heritage organisations have done incredible work in preserving our heritage for generations to come.All funded projects can begin work immediately and are expected to be completed by the end of the year.’