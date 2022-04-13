West Cork man on child porn charges

A 25-YEAR-old WEST Cork man who is facing two counts of the alleged possession of child pornography has been sent forward for trial to Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

At Clonakilty District Court this week, Det Gda Joe Lee from the Protective Services Unit in Dunmanway gave evidence of serving a book of evidence on the accused.

Sgt Paul Kelly said the director of public prosecutions (DPP) has consented for the accused to be prosecuted on indictment on two counts of the alleged possession of child pornography on May 17th 2021, or for him to be sent forward on a signed plea should that arise.

Judge Colm Roberts issued an alibi warning to the accused and sent him forward for trial to the next sitting of Cork Circuit Criminal Court commencing on April 26th.

Judge Roberts extended free legal advice to cover one junior counsel (barrister), while gardaí said they had no objection to the accused being released on bail, provided that he signed a new bond.