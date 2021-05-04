West Cork Literary festival announces live event featuring Louise O’Neill in conversation with Deirdre Sullivan

The West Cork Literary festival is set to launch I Want to Know That I Will Be Okay, a collection of short stories by award-winning writer Deirdre Sullivan.

As part of the launch, Deirdre will join fellow writer Louise O’Neill in an event that will be streamed online.

In I Want to Know That I Will Be Okay Deirdre Sullivan explores the trauma and power that reside in women’s bodies. A teenage girl tries to fit in at a party held in a haunted house, with unexpected and disastrous consequences. A mother and daughter run a thriving online business selling antique dolls, while their customers get more than they bargained for. And after a stillbirth, a young woman discovers that there is something bizarre and wondrous growing inside her.

Already established as an award-winning writer for children and young adults, I Want to Know That I Will Be Okay is Deirdre’s first book for adults and it marks her arrival as a captivating new voice in literary fiction.

The conversation between Deirdre and Louise will be hosted online via Zoom at 7pm, Thursday 13th May 2021.

Tickets €5 are available from the West Cork Literary Festival website.

Deirdre Sullivan is a writer and teacher from Galway. She has written seven acclaimed books for young adults, including Savage Her Reply (Little Island, 2020), Perfectly Preventable Deaths (Hot Key Books, 2019), and Tangleweed and Brine (Little Island, 2017). She was the recipient of the CBI Book of the Year Award in 2018 and the An Post Irish Book Award in 2020. Her short fiction has appeared in Banshee and The Dublin Review.

Louise O'Neill, who grew up in Clonakilty, is also an award-winning novelist having penned the critically acclaimed Only Ever Yours, Asking For It and After the Silence.

The next WCLF event following this will be “Jamie O’Connell: Diving for Pearls” on Thursday 3rd June.

