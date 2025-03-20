West Cork links to US Texas visit

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin’s visit to the USA threw up some West Cork connections.

BY JACKIE KEOGH AND KIERAN O’MAHONY

Micheál Martin visited the main office of the US tech company, §, in Austin on Monday, as part of the Government’s annual drive to use St Patrick’s Day to promote US investment in Ireland.

The company, which offers artificial intelligence-led automated software testing tools, has announced plans for 50 new jobs at its base in Cork.

David Owens, who has a house in Schull, is the executive vice-president and the general manager of the company’s international operations.

The West Cork connection also includes the fact that David’s wife’s grandmother was the former postmistress in Ballydehob.

Meanwhile, a Clonakilty woman working for Enterprise Ireland played a central part in the Taoiseach’s visit to the South by Southwest (SXSW) festival in Austin earlier this week.

Maebh McCarthy met the Taoiseach at Ireland House as part of the arts, music and technology festival.

Speaking to The Southern Star, Maebh said she facilitated a Pop Up Gaeltacht for the three days of Ireland House and was even spotted on RTÉ News during a report on the Taoiseach’s visit.

There was one more West Cork connection at the event as Kate Byrne from Kilbrittain, who works in the Department of Foreign Affairs, helped organise the Taoiseach’s visit.