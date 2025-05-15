West Cork Jesters launch their ‘Pathway to Success’ booklet

The West Cork Jesters were joined by friends, family, and supporters on Monday of this week at the West Cork Hotel in Skibbereen, where they gathered to celebrate the launch of the club’s commemorative booklet, Pathway to Success - Our Journey: From Our Beginning to IMART World Cup, Pamplona.

BY ANNE MINIHANE

Attendees were welcomed to the special celebration by Susie Nicholson of the Jesters committee.

The club was a recent winner of the Overall Group Award at the Mayor’s Community Awards, and the mayor Cllr Joe Carroll, was on-hand to wish the team and their supporters all the best at the upcoming International (IMART) World Cup in Pamplona in Spain – due to take place at the end of June.

Geraldine Hicks of Bantry Bay RFC said it was a ‘privilege’ to be at the book launch and that she was ‘delighted to see that rugby is available to everyone’.

She also noted how the Jesters demonstrate how good it is to see rural clubs taking part in mixed ability rugby.

The Jesters were delighted that Eugene McCarthy of Munster Rugby was there to perform the official launch of the book, as he’s been a tremendous help to them over the last few years. For his part, Eugene said it was a huge honour to be asked to launch the book.

Closing proceedings, Susie Nicholson thanked everyone for coming and most especially all the sponsors who generously donated towards the club.

The West Cork Jesters were celebrating their ‘remarkable journey’ from a small inclusive club in 2018, to a ‘vibrant and expanding community movement that now includes a boxing club and a thriving coffee shop’.

‘The Jesters have broken barriers and built confidence for players, families, and supporters alike. Many players who once doubted they could participate in team sport are now representing West Cork on a world stage’.

‘We wanted to tell the real stories – the joy, the nerves, the laughs, and the tears,’ said Mags O’Donoghue, fundraising officer with the Jesters.

‘This isn’t just about rugby. It’s about pride, purpose, and proving what’s possible when a community believes in its people.’

The booklet will be available at local events, through partner businesses, and at the Jesters’ Coffee Dock. Proceeds will go directly toward supporting the team’s activities, including their upcoming trip to represent Ireland at the IMART World Cup.

For more information, or to get a copy of the booklet, please contact the Jesters directly online.