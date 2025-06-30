THINGS TO DO IN WEST CORK: West Cork boat trips

Getting out onto the water and seeing the land from a different perspective is an energising outing that offers a sense of adventure and a great fun.

West Cork has a number of different boat trips and services that will each leave a lasting impression and great memories.

This article was featured in our Things to See & Do 2025 magazine – you can read the full supplement here!

Bantry Bay Charters

For a memorable day on the water, Bantry Bay Charters offers a range of experiences which are perfect for families, friends and groups.

Whether you’re interested in marine wildlife spotting, deep sea angling, or a private custom charter, they’ll tailor the trip to suit your needs.

Bantry Bay Charters has friendly, experienced crew who are great with kids which makes it a firm favourite for families – especially when children feel the thrill of reeling in their very first fish.

Boats depart from both Bantry and Glengarriff.

For more information visit bantrybaycharters.ie.

Bantry Bay Boat Hire

Aaron from Bantry Bay Boat Hire offers an exciting Sea Safari boat tour on a rib trip around the bay where dolphins often frolic at the bow and swim alongside.

Seals and sea birds are also seen on the tour and the Sea Safari gives a unique perspective of the land from the water.

Aaron and his crew always give an informative talk and point out historical, cultural and maritime items of interest.

Safety is paramount and after a safety briefing, everyone enjoys the two-hour trip across the bay.

Bantry Boat Hire also offers a Seafood Safari which incorporates sampling fresh produce from the bay.

www.bantrybayboathire.ie.

Dursey Boat Trips

Established in 2019, Dursey Boat Trips offers visitors to Beara the opportunity to take in the spectacular peninsula on an exhilarating boat trip filled with stories, history and wildlife.

There are currently two trips on offer, the Bull Rock Trip and the Castletownbere Harbour Trip, which both run seasonally and which are both thrilling to do and worthy of being on any bucket list.

www.durseyboattrips.com

Cape Clear Ferry

Step aboard the Carraig Aonair and set off on an unforgettable Fastnet Rock Tour, where comfort meets adventure on the Atlantic. Departing from Baltimore (and Schull from June to August), the most popular day tour includes a stop on Cape Clear, Ireland’s southernmost Gaeltacht island.

From there, cruise out to the legendary Fastnet Rock, known as Ireland’s Teardrop, the last glimpse of home for many emigrants.

If anyone is short on time, there is also a direct tour straight to the Fastnet. On the way, local wildlife such as whales, dolphins, and seabirds can be seen.

Visit www.capeclearferries.com for bookings.

Whale Watch West Cork

No visit to West Cork is complete without a whale watching trip.

Highly experienced skipper Rory Jackson of West Cork Ocean Tours operates from Reen Pier near Union Hall and he offers trips on which you can see all sorts of oceanic wildlife along the West Cork coast – whales, basking sharks, dolphins, seals and birds!

See www.westcorkoceantours.ie for more.

Another option is an outing aboard the Voyager with zoologist Nic Slocum.

He operates his popular dolphin and whale watching tours out of Baltimore Harbour on a daily basis from April to October.

For more information visit www.whalewatchwestcork.com.