West Cork islands are in trouble

WEST Cork’s seven islands face being abandoned like the Blaskets were in the 50s, due to a lack of housing, a stark new report has suggested.

The UCC report claims that the housing crisis threatens the sustainability of life on Bere, Dursey, Heir, Long, Oileán Chléire, Sherkin and Whiddy.

Its authors have now urged the government to urgently invest in innovative housing policies to protect the island populations.

A total of 238 island residents – almost half of all adult islanders – took part in a survey which showed that almost all (93%) were concerned for the future of young people on their island, amid uncertainty surrounding housing availability and affordability.

The lack of availability of houses for sale on the islands was noted by 86% of respondents, and 84% said there were too many derelict buildings on the islands. The lack of year-round rental accommodation is concerning 81% of islanders surveyed, a factor which several renters said had forced them to leave the islands.

In relation to affordability, 77% of respondents highlighted the cost of houses for sale on the islands, with focus group participants noting that the children of existing residents were often unable to afford island homes.

The report’s authors argue that the government commitment to retain island populations requires urgent investment.

It also needs close collaboration with residents on housing policies to secure the future of the islands.

Máirtín Ó Méalóid of Cape Clear’s development co-operative and acting chair of the Irish Islands Federation said the report was ‘spot on.’

‘It’s only telling us what we already know – that we have a housing crisis on our islands. The Irish Islands Federation held its first meeting here on Oileán Cléire 38 years ago and it was an issue back then, and it’s still an issue.’

He said the situation was ‘extremely frustrating and sad.’

‘For all of the plámás-ing done to islands at all levels, we’re still in the same situation of turning away families and meeting every planning obstacle when it comes to trying to build houses,’ he said.

Cape Clear has, he added, a newly-renovated school, good broadband, a health centre, a distillery and new ferry – everything needed to function, except houses.

The co-operative has, for a number of decades, been providing gateway housing for people to come to the island, he pointed out. ‘Otherwise, we’d be in a far worse situation. If something doesn’t happen soon, we’ll be looking at a situation like the Blaskets,’ he said, referring to the evacuation of the Kerry islands in 1953.

Census figures show that Bere Island – the most populated of the seven islands off the West Cork coast – lost 22.7% of its population over the five years up to 2016.

Bere Island’s project coordinator John Walsh said the research provided strong evidence of the extent of housing issues on the West Cork islands. ‘We endorse the recommendations which call on government to urgently develop housing to sustain island living,’ he said.

Tim O’Leary, Whiddy resident, and former chair of the West Cork Islands Community Council, said only one home on the island came up for sale in the past 20 years. He is now calling for urgent action.

Report co-author Dr Siobhan O’Sullivan said she hoped that the research would contribute to the development and implementation of housing policy on the islands and that the voices of island residents would be heard.

Her colleague Dr Elaine Desmond said the islands are a vital part of the country’s heritage and make a significant contribution to the nation’s economy and cultural capital. ‘Their depopulation due to a housing shortage would be calamitous,’ she said.

