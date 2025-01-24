West Cork in hunt for gold at the Iftas

FILM director Damian McCarthy from Bantry has been recognised for his breakout film Oddity with a nomination for best director at the Irish Film and Television

awards.

The ‘Iftas’ Irish Film and Drama awards recognise the best Irish creative talent working in the industry, and there is a distinctive West Cork presence in this year’s shortlist.

Damian, who worked as an electrician before turning to his passion for movies full-time, made the thriller horror Oddity on an extremely tight budget, with most of the filming done in Bantry House.

The film premiered at the prestigious South x Southwest festival in the USA, where it won the audience award in the ‘midnighter’ section.

Damian is in the best director–film category alongside Eva Birthistle (Kathleen Is Here), Cork director John Crowley (We Live in Time), Brian Durnin (Spilt Milk), Rich Peppiatt (Kneecap), and Christine Molloy/Joe Lawlor for the film Baltimore, which tells the tale of Rose Dugdale’s 1974 escape to West Cork after she was caught up in the infamous Beit collection robbery, then the world’s biggest art heist.

Carolyn Bracken’s performance playing two roles in Oddity earns her a best actress nomination, where others shortlisted include Saoirse Ronan for The Outrun. Ronan, who has had a home in Ballydehob for the past five years, is also a best support actress nominee for Blitz.

Steve Wall, who is also renowned as a musican with The Stunning is a first-time nominee as a best support actor for his performance in Oddity. Oddity is also shortlisted for best sound for Aza Hand and Hugo Parvery.

Alongside the best director nod, Baltimore has nominations for best script and best casting (Emma Gunnery), while Tom Vaughan-Lawlor is nominated for best support actor.

Vaughan-Lawlor – who gained fame as ‘Nidge’ in Love/Hate – is also shortlisted as best support actor in a drama for Say Nothing, where he will be up against Chris Walley and David Wilmot for their performances in the hit Netflix show Bodkin, which was filmed in Union Hall.

Bodkin became a global hit on the streaming giant in 2024 hitting the Netflix top 10 in more than 50 countries.

Bodkin is also up for best drama, and best lead actress in a drama nomination for Siobhán Cullen.

Produced by Barack and Michelle Obama’s company Higher Ground Productions, Bodkin is also nominated for casting (Emma Gunnery), production design (Paki Smith), and visual effects awards (John Kennedy, Lisa Maher).

The 22nd-anniversary IFTA awards ceremony takes place on Friday, February 14th at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre.