West Cork hit by power outages

December 24th, 2022 11:34 AM

By Kieran O'Mahony

Customers across West Cork are currently without power following thunder and lightning this morning

Househoulds across West Cork  are currently without  power following thundering and lightning this Christmas Eve morning

Those affected by the power outages include hundreds of customers in the  Skibbereen, Bantry, Dunmanway, Béal na Bláth and Newcestown areas.

For example, 787 customers in the Dunmanway areas lost their power at 9.30am this morning and ESB Networks said the estimated restoration time would be approximately 2.30pm, while 1,396 customers in the Lee Bridge area of Macroom are without power until approximately 1.30pm.

ESB Network crews are currently working at restoring power across all these areas and customers are advised to visit powercheck.ie for updates

 

