West Cork hit by power outages

Househoulds across West Cork are currently without power following thundering and lightning this Christmas Eve morning

Those affected by the power outages include hundreds of customers in the Skibbereen, Bantry, Dunmanway, Béal na Bláth and Newcestown areas.

For example, 787 customers in the Dunmanway areas lost their power at 9.30am this morning and ESB Networks said the estimated restoration time would be approximately 2.30pm, while 1,396 customers in the Lee Bridge area of Macroom are without power until approximately 1.30pm.

ESB Network crews are currently working at restoring power across all these areas and customers are advised to visit powercheck.ie for updates