West Cork gears up to welcome tourists this summer; FF Cllr criticises party's talks with FG; Probe into 23 poisoned buzzards; Gardaí issue warning to 'boy racers'; Farmer is killed by bull; Kinsale 'café pod' plans; The Arsenal trainee who played for Adrigole; WCL clubs in favour of completing season; Mercy Heights' stars relive All-Ireland win; Sinead O'Regan goes extra mile for charity; 'Open for Business', our weekly directory of local businesses doing deliveries, takeaways, phone/click & collect across West Cork 

May 13th, 2020 8:47 PM

By Southern Star Team

- West Cork gears up to welcome tourists this summer
- FF Cllr criticises party's talks with FG
- Probe into 23 poisoned buzzards
- Gardaí issue warning to 'boy racers'
- Farmer is killed by bull
- Kinsale 'café pod' plans

- 'Open for Business', our weekly directory of local businesses doing deliveries, takeaways, phone/click & collect across West Cork

- The Arsenal trainee who played for Adrigole
- WCL clubs in favour of completing season
- Mercy Heights' stars relive All-Ireland win
- Sinead O'Regan goes extra mile for charity

- West Cork is home to some of the country’s most iconic venues and their owners share their thoughts on the serious challenges Covid-19 has thrown them

