West Cork Flood defences hold despite Storm Gerrit deluge

Storm Gerrit caused no significant damage in West Cork, according to Cork County Council.

Met Éireann’s Status Orange rain and high wind warning was in effect from 3pm on Wednesday until midnight, and people were advised to stay indoors.

This morning, it was confirmed that more than 100 people were left without power for a time at Cúil Aodha, otherwise known as Coolea, and Réidh na nDoirí in the Gaeltacht region of Muskerry.

A spokesperson for Cork County Council said the strong winds resulted in some fallen trees. And an estimated 25 customers were left without power for a time at Kilmoney near Carrigaline.

A total of 13 fallen trees were reported to the local authority during Wednesday and overnight, and Council staff dealt with these as a priority.

There were no reports of any significant damage to property and high tides passed without incident.

For the second day running, a large crew of Council operatives and fire brigade personnel were on the ground in Bantry, operating pumps to protect local homes and businesses​, especially at high tide.

The heavy rainfall over the past 24​ to 36 hours did result in some spot flooding across the county’s road network​.

Met Éireann confirmed to The Southern Star that the heaviest rain fell in West Cork ​and in Kerry​.

Provisional rainfall figures from 6pm on Tuesday until 10am on Wednesday recorded 52mm of rain for Dunmanway and 51mm for Killarney​, and the R587 at Ardcahan in Dunmanway was closed due to surface water flooding.

Despite the deluge, recent flood defences in towns such as Bandon, Clonakilty and Skibbereen ​proved effective.

In Skibbereen, aerial photographs showed just how saturated the ground conditions were, but the flood defences held at Mill Road.

While there is no major disruption on the road network,​ Cork County Council is advising road users to exercise care due to surface water​.

The spokesperson said there is also a risk of damage to road surfaces​, and a risk of more trees falling due to the ground being so sodden.

The local authority is continuing to monitor river levels​ and while they are rising, the​ Council spokesperson said there are ‘no immediate concerns.’

Anyone experiencing issues with flooding and road damage is asked to report them to their local Council Office during working hours or through its emergency out-of-hours number (021) 4800048 after 5pm.

In the event of disruption to power supply, people are advised to contact ESB Networks at 1800 372 999.

And in the event of disruption to water supply, the contact number for Uisce Éireann is 1800 278 278.