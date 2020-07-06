West Cork FF thrilled to see Micheál’s rise to the top job

FIANNA Fáil party members in West Cork have wholeheartedly welcomed the appointment of their party leader, Micheál Martin to steer the country, following his appointment to the role of Taoiseach.

Cork South West’s only sitting Fianna Fáil TD Christopher O’Sullivan said that on a personal level he is delighted for his party leader.

‘It’s been a long road to this office for him and after over 30 years in politics he has reached the highest office in the land,’ said Deputy O’Sullivan.

‘I think it’s great to have a Cork Taoiseach as well and it’s also great news for Cork South West as he is extremely familiar with the area.

‘He’s a regular visitor to Courtmacsherry and his family are regular visitors to Ardfield, so he knows this area incredibly well. That could provide huge opportunities and hopefully it will.’

Outgoing cathaoirleach of Seanad Éireann FF Senator Denis O’Donovan said he is personally overjoyed for Micheál who he said had endured ‘a long and winding road’ in politics down through the years.

‘His persistence and dedication has paid off for him and good things come to those who wait and he now has a chance to redeem the party. This is also historic for the county,’ said Sen O’Donovan.

Cllr Joe Carroll – who was elected deputy county mayor last Friday – said Micheál Martin’s appointment as Taoiseach was long overdue.

‘He has been in politics a long time and he is a very experienced man.

‘While I didn’t agree with the idea of this coalition first day, we still had to form a government and it was the best option and we had to take it,’ said the Fianna Fáil councillor.

‘From a Fianna Fail point of view, I think it’s entirely up to Micheál and his colleagues to perform well in government and if they do, the party will come out of this better.’