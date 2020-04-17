West Cork businesses show their appreciation for frontline staff

WITH frontline health staff working tirelessly in our hospitals to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, several West Cork businesses are determined to show them their gratitude.

David Edwards, who runs West Cork Charters out of Courtmacsherry Bay, is offering to run dolphin and whale watching charters on his boat ‘Silver Dawn’ solely for anybody working in the health service.

‘We don’t know how long this current crisis will last but we do know that the dedicated people who are in the front line and who will remain so until this is over, deserve our recognitions and thanks,’ David told The Southern Star.

‘As a small token of this and providing the worst has passed I will run free of charge charters on Sunday May 10th and Sunday May 24th solely for anybody working in the health service field at whatever level.’

He said his boat is licensed for 12 passengers and has ample room for people to spread out with the whole boat being ‘walk around’ and there is also seating on the fly bridge.

‘If conditions haven’t returned to normal by May we will look at reducing numbers and adding a further later date to compensate.’

David said the response to his offer has been very positive so far and a few health service staff have made contact while others have merely thanked him for his generosity.

‘Billy Adams from Courtmacsherry Hotel was in touch with me too and he said he will arrange a BBQ for the health service people after the boat trips which is a fantastic idea.’

Meanwhile, Nyhan Motors in Bandon said they have had a tremendous response after they offered a ‘free car service’ for all medical staff working in Cork hospitals which ran until last week.

Brendan Collins, service manager, said that they covered over 70 cars during the duration of the offer.

‘We offered this free service as a way of extending our thanks to the hardworking medical staff who are going above and beyond their call of duty to support the people of Ireland,’ said Brendan.

‘The biggest volume of people who brought their cars in for a service were nurses and doctors and the feedback from everyone was really positive and they really appreciated our gesture. Some even thanked us with chocolates while one person even baked a barmbrack for the team here!’

Brendan also extended his gratitude to all his team of mechanics who worked extremely hard and had to take extra precautions while servicing the cars of medical staff who are dealing with patients.

with a special delivery of essential PPE equipment and an assortment of Easter Eggs.

Nyhan Motors has added an additional offer of free finance on all used vehicles, to include all front line workers from gardaí, pharmacists, shop assistants, firemen, truck and delivery drivers and doctors and nurses.

A Ballyvourney-based brewery is also producing its own hand sanitisers which can now be ordered online from their website.

Taking the lead from the likes of Clonakilty Distillery and Irish Distillers, the 9 White Deer Brewery, which produces a range of beers and stouts including gluten-free lagers, have also started making their own hand sanitisers.

‘Our single 250ml bottle refill pack contains a 73% ethanol and glycerine hand sanitiser and is available only through our webstore at €6 a bottle. And because we’re all in this together, only buy strictly what you need,’ said a spokesperson. ‘We recommend decanting it into a spray bottle for ease of use.’

The company had already been offering free surface sanitiser for hospitals, care homes, agencies or health departments and said that as this is something that they make up and use in the brewery they have ample supply.

‘This is just for surfaces and can be used for sanitising worktops, door handles and hand rails. We will keep a 20 litre drum with a dispenser pump at the back of the brewery full of freshly made surface sanitiser, said Gordon Lucey, who runs the brewery along with Don O’Leary.

‘Just bring a spray bottle and fill from our free supply.’

He added that if hospitals or health departments are looking to source larger volumes then they can contact him on 086-8061313 or email [email protected]

Cramers Court Nursing Home in Belgooly, Kinsale received an alternative Easter treat from Thermo Fisher Scientific this week, with a special delivery of essential PPE equipment and an assortment of Easter Eggs.

Thermo Fisher Scientific in Currabinny, Carrigaline, with the assistance of the Community gardaí, provided the personal protective equipment, along with the chocolate treats, for the staff and residents. Cramers Court’s Teresa O’Donovan said: ‘We are delighted with this incredibly kind gesture. Having this special delivery escorted by the community gardaí meant there was great excitement across the home, and we felt it was thoroughly deserving of a guard of honour by our staff.