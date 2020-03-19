We're here to keep West Cork connected. We're here to help.

To the people of West Cork,

These are uncertain and challenging times with Coronavirus now affecting everyone’s life in some way. So I wanted to write to you to let you know what we are doing here at The Southern Star to keep our staff safe and our readers and advertisers informed.

The Southern Star is committed to keeping West Cork connected with the latest news and information, not only about Coronavirus, but also other items that are important to you, your family, your business and our region.

Our publishing operation has evolved significantly over recent years which means that during this difficult period the majority of our dedicated and professional staff will now work remotely from home (so we can minimise risk of infection for them and others). We also currently have a ‘skeleton’ staff working in our office which is still open (with appropriate safety and hygiene measures in place) so that we can help with memoriams, acknowledgements, anniversaries and any enquiries.

This won't be without its challenges for us but our overriding focus is, as it has been for the last 131 years, to produce The Southern Star newspaper each Thursday and get it into the shops and we will also deliver information and updates via our website and social media. For example today's edition is in the shops as usual and contains our 36 page West Cork Farming magazine.

In addition, if we can help you, or your organisation by publicising any useful information, positive news or simply a message that needs toget out to the people of West Cork and beyond please get in touch by emailing [email protected]. Also, feel free to contact me directly at [email protected] if you have any suggestions on how we can further assist our community during this difficult time and we'll do our best to help.

We'd also ask all our readers to take a little extra time to consider any elderly or vulnerable neighbours that you may have and to check in on them to see if they need any help or provisions (even a copy of The Southern Star). We can all assume someone else is doing this when in reality somebody may be all alone. Remember, we offer a postal delivery service for those who want a newspaper delivered direct to their door, just contact Peggy on 028 21200 or [email protected]

Also, if you can support local businesses in any way during this period that will be helpful too. For example buying a voucher from a business as a gift for someone, taking advantage of those that home deliver or ordering from them over the phone/online as well as visiting those that remain open whilst using common sense and adhering to the safety guidelines in place. In the coming weeks we will all need to do our bit to help our local economy.

The Southern Star is itself a locally owned business and we truly appreciate your custom and support over the years and we continue to pledge our support for you and the people of West Cork as we all work together to get through these strange and difficult times ...which we will.

Thank You,

Seán Mahon

Managing Director, Southern Star