'We're here for you this Christmas' - Message from Cork Samaritans

Samaritans in Cork are calling on the public to support its Longest Night campaign which reminds those struggling to cope that its helpline is open during their darkest hours this Christmas.

Anyone in need of emotional support can call Samaritans anonymously on freephone 116 123 or email [email protected].

Volunteers will be on duty throughout the holidays, including Christmas Day.

Businesses and landmarks are being urged to light up in green on Saturday 21st December – the Winter Solstice - to show people Samaritans are here for them during the long dark nights.

Members of the public can also support by lighting a candle on the night.

Samaritans want to remind anyone who is finding the festive season difficult to reach out and not struggle in silence.

Jon Spencer, Branch Director at Cork Samaritans, said: 'While December is marketed as the ‘happiest time of the year’, we know that’s not the case for everyone.

This time of year can be difficult for all sorts of reasons.

'On top of the challenges people face throughout the year – which don’t just take a break for Christmas – there’s an added financial burden, expectation to appear happy, spending time with people we’re not necessarily comfortable around, while feelings of loneliness and bereavement may be heightened.

'It is vital that, with regular support services often closed, people know our volunteers are there, available 24/7, if they are struggling.'

Almost 30,000 calls for help were answered last December, with mental health concerns, loneliness and isolation, family and relationships issues among the main concerns raised by callers.

Last year, almost 200 sites supported the campaign, including Cork City Hall,the Rock of Cashel, Kilkenny Castle, Athlone Railway Bridge, Government Buildings, the Guinness Storehouse, hotels, pubs, and council offices and universities nationwide.

Images can be shared on social media tagging Samaritans Ireland on Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok, or LinkedIn, using the hashtags #SamaritansLongestNight.

All information is available on www.samaritans.ie/longestnight.

Sarah O’Toole, Executive Director of Samaritans Ireland, said: 'We really want to thank anyone who is supporting Samaritans’ Longest Night campaign to help spread the message that we are there everyone during the long dark winter nights. It is vital we reach as many people as possible during the festive season, so they know they are never alone when they are feeling overwhelmed or hopeless.

'We encourage anyone who needs support this Christmas not to struggle alone. We are here, 24 hours a day, on freephone 116 123.'

For more information or to interview a Samaritans volunteer, contact: Lisa Buckley on 0877779259.