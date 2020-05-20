News

We’re back in business - local firms re-open as restrictions eased; ‘No Covid cases’ in Timoleague meat factory; Whiddy oil tanks are in big demand; Reports of erratic driving as motorists are a bit ‘rusty’ now; Rape accused is out on bail; Woman stalked and attacked after 19th birthday; Tom Lyons picks his best Carbery football team; Just how good was Amanda Murphy?; Golfers back on the West Cork fairways; We can’t seem to get enough of Normal People – but what do West Cork's college students think of it?

May 20th, 2020 8:10 PM

By Jack McCarron

Share this article

In News

- We’re back in business - local firms re-open as restrictions eased
- Reports of erratic driving as motorists are a bit ‘rusty’ now
- Woman stalked and attacked after 19th birthday
- ‘No Covid cases’ in Timoleague meat factory
- Rape accused is out on bail
- Glengarriff eagle Daddy's is gone awol
- Whiddy oil tanks are in big demand

Special Feature

- 'Open for Business', our weekly directory of local businesses doing deliveries, takeaways, phone/click & collect across West Cork

In Sport

- Tom Lyons picks his best Carbery football team
- Just how good was Amanda Murphy?
- Golfers back on the West Cork fairways

In Life and Community

- Kourtney Kardashian is a fan, so is Taylor Swift, and just about everyone else. We can’t seem to get enough of Normal People – but what do West Cork's college students think of it?

--

Here's two easy ways to get The Southern Star delivered to you!

For postal queries call 028 21200 or email [email protected]

For digital email [email protected] or visit ➡️ http://bit.ly/SouthernStarDigital

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.