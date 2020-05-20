In News

- We’re back in business - local firms re-open as restrictions eased

- Reports of erratic driving as motorists are a bit ‘rusty’ now

- Woman stalked and attacked after 19th birthday

- ‘No Covid cases’ in Timoleague meat factory

- Rape accused is out on bail

- Glengarriff eagle Daddy's is gone awol

- Whiddy oil tanks are in big demand

Special Feature

- 'Open for Business', our weekly directory of local businesses doing deliveries, takeaways, phone/click & collect across West Cork

In Sport

- Tom Lyons picks his best Carbery football team

- Just how good was Amanda Murphy?

- Golfers back on the West Cork fairways

In Life and Community

- Kourtney Kardashian is a fan, so is Taylor Swift, and just about everyone else. We can’t seem to get enough of Normal People – but what do West Cork's college students think of it?

