Well-supported Allihies race kicks off Beara series

THE award-winning Beara 5-mile series kicked off in Allihies on Saturday, September 19th last, and proved a great start to the running season in the area.

A total of 124 participants took part in this eagerly-awaited event. For most, it was their first official race since March when every event had to be put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic which had taken hold of our country.

Allihies certainly didn’t fail to impress on the day; the weather was amazing, albeit a little too hot for participants. The volunteers were outstanding in ensuring that all Covid-19 protective measures were in place and implemented.

The participants were grouped into five separate waves to allow for social distancing at the start line. At the finish line, participants were encouraged to disperse quickly.

Covid-19 restrictions meant that spectators were unable to come to watch the event, but the local community were all out to help steward the event and volunteer at the finish line and they were a great support to all those who needed encouragement, especially getting up those notorious Beara hills!

The winners of the men’s race were: 1st Shane Scully, Nenagh, 28.20; 2nd Gary Scully, Nenagh, 28.21; 3rd Kristaps Liepins, Watergrasshill AC, 29.01.

In the female category, the top three home were: 1st Lizzie Lee, Leevale, 30.09; 2nd Rosaleen Mackeown, Cork, 34.20; 3rd Nina Murphy, Beara, 37.01.

The Beara series continues on October 17th on Bere Island followed by Eyeries on November 7th. Beara AC and the local communities look forward to welcoming everybody to their events.

These events can be run, jogged walked or wheeled and participants can enter one, two or three of the events, so no need to worry if you missed out on Allihies, as entries will be accepted for Bere Island and Eyeries.