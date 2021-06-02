We reveal the ten finalists for West Cork's Cutest Pet; Allihies sex assault claim; West Cork's hotels and guesthouses have reopened; Toilet shortage causing issues; Keith Cronin is plotting a surprise return to rallying; Ballinadee bus for Bannon show

In this week's Southern Star

In News:

• Allihies sex assault claim

• West Cork's hotels and guesthouses have reopened for business

• Toilet shortage causing issues

• Fears over bank holiday crowds

• Council unveils plans for your town or village

In Sport:

• Four-time British Rally champion Keith Cronin, from Ballylickey, is plotting a surprise return to rallying

• Michéal O'Sullivan column: John O'Rourke is proving his worth to Cork

• Paul Barr's new role with Bandon rugby

• Lydia Heaphy on her breakthrough silver

In Life & Community:

• Ballinadee siblings Airbnb bus revamp to feature in Dermot Bannon's new show this Sunday

PLUS we reveal the ten finalists for West Cork's Cutest Pet!

