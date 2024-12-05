Water works in Kinsale over holiday period

UISCE Éireann crews arrived in Kinsale this week to replace over 500m of old watermains with works taking place from now until the new year.

The watermains that were prone to frequent bursts and leakage will be replaced with new modern pipes to create a more secure and reliable water supply.

The section of works will take place along the start of Farm Lane from the t-junction at the R607 and end before the road bends towards the Waterland’s.

Uisce Éireann says areas of work will be limited to short sections. ‘Traffic management will be in place during this time in the form of flagmen and traffic lights,’ said a spokesperson.

‘Motorists and residents can be assured that local and emergency traffic will be maintained at all times. The works may require some short-term water supply interruptions, but the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned water interruptions.’

The works will be carried out by Ward and Burke Construction on behalf of Uisce Éireann and are expected to be completed by January.

For enquiries, contact Uisce Éireann on 1800 278 278 or see www.water.ie.

Uisce Éireann also has a free text service, providing real-time updates for local issues. Customers can sign up with their Eircode and mobile number at the text alerts page.