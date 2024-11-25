Water supply returns in Clonakilty following Storm Bert with essential nighttime restrictions required

WATER supply is returning for customers in Clonakilty and surrounding areas following the impact of Storm Bert.

However, due to low reservoir levels, there will be essential restrictions required to conserve water and maintain daytime supplies.

In particular, high-ground areas will experience a reduction in pressure and flow during the restrictions.

Restrictions are scheduled to take place nightly from 11 pm until 6 am until November 30th.

Water production capacity at Clonakilty Water Treatment Plant was impacted over the weekend due to mechanical issues at the plant caused by Storm Bert. As the network fills throughout the week, expert crews will continue to respond to operational and network issues following adverse weather conditions.

Homes and businesses are being asked to be mindful of their water usage and conserve water to allow supply to catch up with demand.

Customers can find useful water saving tips on our website www.water.ie/conserve. This also includes an easy-to-use conservation calculator so you can work out how much water you are currently saving and how to conserve even more.

They are also appealing to customers to check for leaks in the home and carry out necessary leak repairs and asking farmers to check their service pipes, drinking troughs and outbuildings. Customers are urged to report loss of service or visible leaks to assist Uisce Éireann in identifying bursts.