Water supply restored to affected customers in parts of West Cork

Water supply has been restored to customers that may have experienced low pressure or outages overnight in the following areas including Innishannon, Kinsale, Crossbarry, Dunderrow, Riverstick, Ballinadee, Fivemilebridge, Belgooly, Ballinhassig , Ballygarvan and surrounding areas in West Cork.

'Due to the industrial strike action essential routine maintenance of the Innishannon Water Treatment Plant was delayed yesterday. Following an assessment of the plant earlier today and with essential maintenance works now complete the plant is back to full production and water supply is sufficiently restored,' said a spokesperson for Uisce Éireann.

'Our priority during the dispute was the protection of public health and the environment through the delivery of safe, secure and sustainable water services and we did everything within our power to maintain safe water services and minimise disruption, where possible.'

The Uisce Éireann customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates please visit the Water Supply Updates section of the Uisce Éireann website.