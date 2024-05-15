Water supply disrupted in Clonakilty due to fault

WATER supply in Clonakilty is currently disrupted following a fault at Jones Bridge Water Treatment Plant.

Uisce Éireann is working to restore normal water supply to homes and businesses, and say repair works should be completed by 5pm this evening.

The fault means that customers in the following areas may experience disruption to their water supply: Tawnies, Shannonvale, Ballynascarthy, Ahamilla, The Curragh, Lisavaird, Bohonogh, Cahermore, Burgatia, Inchydoney, Darragh, Ring, Clogheen, Youghals, Rathbarry, Currahevern, Ballyduvane, Killkerran and surrounding areas.

According to Uisce Éireann, crews are on the ground working to restore normal water supply as quickly as possible to impacted customers.

Following the completion of the works, it may take a number of hours for normal supply to return to all customers as water refills the network, especially for those on higher ground or at the end of the network.

Uisce Éireann’s Niall O’Riordan: 'We understand how disruptive unplanned outages are and we regret the inconvenience caused. We would like to thank impacted customers in the Clonakilty area for their patience while we work on repairs and restore the water supply as quickly as possible.'

The Uisce Éireann customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278.