Water restrictions in Macroom from today

JUST a few weeks after the long-running boil water notice for Macroom was lifted, the town’s residents have now been told that overnight water supply restrictions are now in place, due to the recent heavy rainfall.

Uisce Éireann said this week that overnight water restrictions are necessary for customers supplied by the Macroom Water Treatment Plant to maintain a daytime supply for customers. ‘Heavy rainfall has disrupted the flow of water into the treatment plant,’ said a spokesperson.

Supply restrictions have been in place since 9am today and customers may experience water outages or low pressure, particularly those on higher ground or at the end of the network.

‘Uisce Éireann understands the inconvenience that restrictions cause, but they are necessary to ensure there is a daytime supply for all our customers,’ the statement added.

It also said that the majority of customers should have adequate storage in their attic tanks to provide for essential uses such as flushing toilets for the duration of this restriction. But customers can help conserve water by not running taps ‘needlessly’, by taking showers instead of baths and postponing using dishwashers and washing machines where possible.

Following return of supply, it typically takes two to three hours for normal supply to fully be restored to all areas as the water refills the network, especially for those on higher ground or at the end of the network.

Uisce Éireann said its customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact them on X @IWCare. For updates please visit the Water Supply Updates section of water.ie

Uisce Éireann has launched a free text service, providing real-time updates for local issues. Customers can sign up with their Eircode and mobile number at www.water.ie

On Feburary 10th, following consultation with the HSE, Uisce Éireann lifted the boil water notice which had been issued on September 30th to protect the health of approximately 4,194 customers following ‘elevated turbidity’ (brown water) and what it called ‘consequent operational issues’ at the plant.