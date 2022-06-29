News

WATCH: The West Cork Collectors

June 29th, 2022 10:07 AM

By Kieran O'Mahony

High above the hills of Newcestown in West Cork, Damien Pollock has gone to investigate some spooky noises coming from his garden shed.

Damien, an avid collector of Ghostbusters merchandise is one of the four West Cork Collectors to feature in this new video from Southern Star reporter Kieran O'Mahony.

Kieran has made his way around West Cork searching high and wide for some of the region's most avid and passionate collectors.

From GAA match programmes to British Bulldog memorabilia and everything in between, this is 'The West Cork Collectors.'

Video by Kieran O'Mahony

***

