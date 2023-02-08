WATCH: The Southern Star on this day in 1983

ON this day in 1983, The Southern Star featured in an episode of RTÉ's Ireland's Eye — video of which is now available to watch via the RTÉ archives.

The Star's former editor, the late Liam O'Regan spoke to reporter Pat Butler about the role of a local newspaper, saying that it should 'reflect everything that happens within the area and to champion local causes as they may arise.'

Described as 'not just another provincial newspaper', The Star was praised for its longevity and forward-thinking attitude by reporter Pat Butler: 'Through thick and thin, through the halcyon days of the old British empire, the birth spasms of this nation, civil war and the 60 years of relative peace and calm in between, The Southern Star has not only survived, it has flourished.'

The Southern Star has seen a lot more in the close to 40 years since, and long may that continue!

Watch the clip by clicking here.