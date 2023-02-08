News

WATCH: The Southern Star on this day in 1983

February 8th, 2023 11:26 AM

By Dylan Mangan

RTÉ reporter Pat Butler outside The Southern Star office on this day in 1983.

Share this article

ON this day in 1983, The Southern Star featured in an episode of RTÉ's Ireland's Eye — video of which is now available to watch via the RTÉ archives.

The Star's former editor, the late Liam O'Regan spoke to reporter Pat Butler about the role of a local newspaper, saying that it should 'reflect everything that happens within the area and to champion local causes as they may arise.'

The Southern Star's former editor, the late Liam O'Regan.

Described as 'not just another provincial newspaper', The Star was praised for its longevity and forward-thinking attitude by reporter Pat Butler: 'Through thick and thin, through the halcyon days of the old British empire, the birth spasms of this nation, civil war and the 60 years of relative peace and calm in between, The Southern Star has not only survived, it has flourished.'

The Southern Star has seen a lot more in the close to 40 years since, and long may that continue!

Watch the clip by clicking here.

***

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.