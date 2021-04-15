News

WATCH: Skibbereen campaigner reduced to tears after reporting obscene images to gardaí

April 15th, 2021 10:00 AM

By Southern Star Team

Alicia O'Sullivan started the campaign following an interaction she had with gardaí

A West Cork campaigner and law student has started a campaign to have all gardaí trained in the compassionate handling of people reporting offensive online posts.

Alicia O'Sullivan from Skibbereen started the campaign following an interaction she had with gardaí which she detailed in a post on her Instagram page that can be viewed by clicking on the video below.

