WATCH: Skibbereen campaigner reduced to tears after reporting obscene images to gardaí

A West Cork campaigner and law student has started a campaign to have all gardaí trained in the compassionate handling of people reporting offensive online posts.

Alicia O'Sullivan from Skibbereen started the campaign following an interaction she had with gardaí which she detailed in a post on her Instagram page that can be viewed by clicking on the video below.

Read the full story in this week's Southern Star.

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️ http://bit.ly/2Z9T9Z1

IN SHOPS THIS THURSDAY APRIL 15TH