WATCH: New music video filmed at the former Mercy Heights Secondary School in Skibbereen is released

A new music video by Kildare artist Enda Gallery (FKA delush) that was filmed at the former Mercy Heights Secondary School in Skibbereen has been released.

The video's Producer/Production designer Grainne Dwyer & costume designer Alice Halliday, both hail from Skibbereen and had attended the school themselves.

The dancer in the video, Taylor Graham, is from New York but spends her time between West Cork and New York.