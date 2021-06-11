News

WATCH: John Blek releases music video for new single 'Long Strand'

June 11th, 2021 10:12 AM

By Southern Star Team

Screen grab from John Blek's new single Long Strand. Source: John Blek on Youtube

Cork singer/songwriter John Blek has released a beautiful new music video for his latest single 'Long Strand'.

Long Strand is set to feature on his upcoming album On Ether & Air which will be released later this year.

Click on the image above to watch the video.

Blek is no stranger to West Cork and is well-known for his regular appearances at Levis' in Ballydehob, De Barra's in Clonakilty and Connolly's of Leap.

Brian Casey of Wavefield Studios in Clonakilty also features on the new album providing bass, organ, synth, piano and percussion accompaniment.

Blek currently has shows planned for The American Bar, Belfast on September 10, Cork's Triskel on October 16 and the Workman's Club, Dublin on October 17.

 

