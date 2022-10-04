WATCH: Graham Norton gave West Cork welcome to Oscar winner

GRAHAM Norton gave a true West Cork welcome to Oscar-winning actress Brenda Fricker last summer, inviting the actress to his Ahakista home during the filming of TV series Holding.

Speaking on Ireland AM yesterday, the popular television host said that it was 'amazing' to have her be a part of the adaptation of his debut novel.

The award-winning actress was staying in Bantry for the duration of filming.

However, the rest of the cast were staying together in Skibbereen, as they couldn't find suitable accommodation for the star's dog.

Worried she would be lonely, the Bandon man opened the doors to his waterfront home in Ahakista in a show of hospitality.

Graham Norton is currently on a book tour to promote his newest novel, Forever Home, which is out now.

He will be hoping that it proves to be as successful as Holding, which concluded its run on Virgin Media last night, but is still available to view on the Virgin Media Player.

Ireland AM continues tomorrow morning from 7am on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.