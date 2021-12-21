News

WATCH: Cork city school re-creates iconic Love Actually scene

December 21st, 2021 10:51 AM

By Southern Star Team

Brother Cusack of Coláiste Éamann Rís

Share this article

Coláister Éamann Rís in Cork city has re-created an iconic scene from festive favourite Love Actually to drive home the message that they've undergone a re-brand.

With Brother Cusack assuming the Andrew Lincoln-role from Richard Curtis' 2003 movie and Keira Knightly playing herself (thanks to some clever editing), the clip which has been doing the rounds on social media is sure to bring a smile to faces across Cork.

Though the morals of Andrew Lincoln's character in the original scene were dubious at best, there is no doubting the sincerity of Brother Cusack in this festive re-enactment.

***

The 2021 West Cork Farming Awards

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.


Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.