WATCH: Cork city school re-creates iconic Love Actually scene

Coláister Éamann Rís in Cork city has re-created an iconic scene from festive favourite Love Actually to drive home the message that they've undergone a re-brand.

With Brother Cusack assuming the Andrew Lincoln-role from Richard Curtis' 2003 movie and Keira Knightly playing herself (thanks to some clever editing), the clip which has been doing the rounds on social media is sure to bring a smile to faces across Cork.

Though the morals of Andrew Lincoln's character in the original scene were dubious at best, there is no doubting the sincerity of Brother Cusack in this festive re-enactment.