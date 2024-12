WITH the support of the people of West Cork and beyond, Shane Begley, the operations manager of the Bantry Inshore Search and Rescue Association, believes it will be possible to raise the €1m needed for a new lifeboat and floating boathouse in Bantry Bay.

The floating boathouse, which is likely to cost €600,000, will be one of the first in Ireland, Mr Begley said at the fundraising campaign launch at the Maritime Hotel on Monday night.

