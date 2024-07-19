Warren Beach reopens in Rosscarbery

THE Warren Beach has been reopened following a closure due to fears of e.coli bacteria found in the water.

On Friday, Cork County Council lifted the Prohibition Notice (Not to Swim) has been lifted at Warren Beach (Cregane), Rosscarbery, following consultation with the HSE.

Final test results made available on Friday showed the water quality restored to excellent status.

'The decision made to re-open Warren Beach was made based on solid scientific data from Cork County Council’s accredited laboratory in Inniscarra, as well as on the professional advice from its staff, and from colleagues in the HSE,' said a Council statement.

Cork South West TD Christopher O’Sullivan expressed relief that the beach has been reopened again for swimming.

'The first priority was always going to be to try to reopen the beach. I want to commend Cork County Council for turning around the water test results quickly, which now means the beach will now be open again for the weekend.'