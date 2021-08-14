Warning signs ignored by swimmers at Long Strand

DESPITE new warning signs being recently installed at Long Strand by Cork County Council, people are still ignoring them and continuing to swim there.

The local authority is once again warning the public of the dangers of swimming at this beach between Clonakilty and Rosscarbery, which is notorious for rip tides and isn’t lifeguard-patrolled.

‘Long Stand is a very dangerous beach, due to strong rip tides and currents, a steep drop-off and large breaking waves. There is no lifeguard service at this beach,’ said a Council spokesperson. ‘There are numerous signs at entry points to the beach indicating that bathing/swimming is prohibited. Cork County Council recently installed even more signage at the entrances to the beach. However, we have received reports of people continuing to bathe and swim at this beach.’

They also point out on the signage that there are three beautiful and lifeguard-patrolled beaches, which are only short journeys away, including Owenahincha (2km), The Warren (5.5km) and Inchydoney (11km).

‘Putting yourself at risk, puts others at risk too, many of whom are volunteers in the Irish Coast Guard and RNLI.’

Last summer, Cllr Deirdre Kelly (FF) called for the Council to install additional signage at both entrances to the beach. She had raised her concerns after receiving reports from a former lifeguard who had witnessed up to 40 adults and children in the water when he visited there on one occasion last summer. He had also told her that he has pulled 20 people to safety over the last number of years, many of whom were unsuspecting visitors, who were unaware of the rips and currents at the beach.