Warning over ‘carer burnout’

Cork South West TD Holly Cairns has accused the government of abdicating its responsibilities to people with disabilities after warnings of ‘carer burnout’ were brought up at a Special Covid Committee meeting. Representatives from the disability sector highlighted the many challenges for people with disabilities and provided guidance on an inclusive recovery. Deputy Cairns said that there was an over-reliance on the voluntary sector and family carers to provide essential services after the government was warned of ‘carer burnout’ in the event of a second wave of Covid-19. ‘Amazing organisations across West Cork, such as the Cope Foundation, Co-Action, and Ability, provide invaluable services, but they need considerably more resources,’ Deputy Cairns said. The TD is also concerned about the number of people with disabilities living in nursing homes. ‘Of particular concern is the estimated 1,500 people under the age of 65 with disabilities who live in nursing homes. There is no medical need for most of them to be there, and following the clustering of coronavirus in these settings, they have been put at additional risk.’