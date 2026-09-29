Warm tributes paid to solicitor who had a “flair for the law”

THE late Maeve O’Driscoll from Bandon loved the law and had a flair for the law, Bandon District Court heard last week.

Her former colleagues, members of the West Cork Bar Association, the judiciary, gardaí and the court services all paid tribute to the solicitor and mum of three who passed away following an illness at the end of August.

President of the West Cork Bar Association, Myra Dinneen said that on behalf of all the members she sympathised with her husband Basil, her three children Thomas, April and Faith, her mother Kathleen and her siblings.

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“For those of us practising in West Cork in this district, we all knew her and we had all worked with her at different intervals. Maeve was always prepared for her work, a trait she had inherited from her late father Edward and she was always most persistent and loyal on behalf of her clients,” said Ms Dinneen.

“We all listened to her and we always respected her passion for her convictions and the patience with the hard and sometimes, dull world of law. In fact, Maeve loved the law, and she had a flair for the law, which in many ways was inherent in her, given her legacy.”

Ms Dinneen added that she knew Maeve almost all of her life, linked by the fact they both grew up in Bandon and were both binded by the career paths that they took.

“I always enjoyed our work lunches, which were sometimes a break from a hard morning’s work in the office. She was good company and I think I will miss her more than I know.”

Judge Joanne Carroll, who was accompanied in court with Circuit Court Judges Helen Boyle and Siobhan Lankford said Maeve was held in great respect in all courts.

“That respect was rooted in her work ethic. She was an exceptionally hard-working solicitor and dedicated to her clients.”

Judge Carroll recalled she first met her in 1993 and always found her to be a straightforward person and she extended her sympathy to Basil and his three children.

On behalf of An Garda Síochána, Insp Emmet Daly said she was a pleasure to deal with.

“Her legacy is an absolute credit to her and her family can be suitably proud of that.”