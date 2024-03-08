Voter turnout low so far in Cork South West

With the twin referenda on proposed changes to the Constitution taking place across the country today, it seems that voter turnout in the Cork South West constituency was relatively low this morning, but it later picked up towards lunchtime.

As of 8.30am this morning, voter turnout in Cork South West was at 1.1%, while both Cork East and Cork North West reported 1.37% each, giving a total voter turnout for the three constituencies at 1.2%

By 12pm voter turnout had increased significantly with Cork South West reporting 8.5%, while the other two constituencies were along similar lines, giving a total voter turnout for the three constituencies at 8.6%.

The next set of figures for voter turn out are expected to be released by the Cork County Returning Office between 5pm and 6pm.

Polling stations across West Cork opened this morning at 7am and will remain opened until 10pm tonight. A late push of voting is expected this evening when people finish work.

The results of the twin referenda are expected to be announced tomorrow in Dublin Castle.