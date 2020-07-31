Volkswagen’s guide to best road trips

BY BRIAN BYRNE

VOLKSWAGEN Commercial Vehicles has produced a guide to the best road trips in Ireland to help those planning to stay in Ireland for holidays.

The results from querying the Volkswagen fans on the company’s Facebook pages brought in a top ten of the Copper Coast Road in Co Waterford, the ‘Eireball Run’ along the Wild Atlantic Way, The Ring of Kerry, The Inishowen Peninsula, Keem Bay on Achill Island, Hook Head in Co Wexford, Rossnowlagh Beach in Donegal, The Dingle Peninsula Loop in Kerry, The Causeway Coastal Route and the Dublin to Wicklow Mountains.

The guide coincides with the launch of the new California Beach, an entry-level camper that sleeps four, includes a mini-kitchen and swivel front seats. It can be downloaded at https://www.volkswagenvans.ie/en/camper-van-road-trip.html

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles says there’s has been a 500pc increase in demand for its California and Grand California models. Details on the California Beach will be available soon.