Vogue ‘in love’ with Bere Island

VOGUE Williams was in West Cork last week for an exclusive stay on Bere Island to promote her beauty brand ‘Bare By Vogue’.

Williams shared updates on her Instagram page, with a number of activities taking place on the island across a couple of days.

Williams, who hosts the popular podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me with comedian Joanne McNally, said on Instagram that she is ‘in love with this place’.

‘Bere Island has been amazing,’ Williams said. ‘We were so lucky with the weather. The group was so much craic, we went absolutely wild last night. We went sea swimming twice, we went kayaking, we did a bar class, we went for a walk, we had lovely coffee.

‘I’ve obviously booked my stay here again next year and I’m stealing the entire team to organise my 40th birthday!’

‘We’ve loved every minute of it,’ she added.

On Wednesday, guests took a boat trip out to the island and have been taking part in yoga, kayaking and other outdoor activities.

The full schedule on Wednesday included a welcome lunch, scenic stroll with a coffee from Eoghan’s Coffee Hub, cocktail making with Beara Distillery, dinner and live music.

On Thursday morning, guests went for a sunrise swim and kayaking, followed by a workout and breakfast, before departing the island again.

Launched in 2019, Bare By Vogue has quickly become one of the best-selling self-tanning brands in Ireland and success in the UK has followed with wins at prestigious beauty awards.

According to their website, Bare by Vogue is ‘set out to change the self-tanning landscape by creating an inclusive range of products for people who wanted a conﬁdence-boosting gorgeous glow without causing any damage to their skin.’

The event was hosted by Wild Atlantic Glamping, who provide a luxury camping experience on Bere, and is believed to have been part of the launch of a new tan drops product.