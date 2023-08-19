Visiting rights for man who tried to take his mother out of hospital

A MAN who tried to forcibly remove his mother from a Skibbereen hospital, and assaulted three healthcare workers in the process, is to be given visitation rights.

Judge Helen Boyle at Skibbereen Circuit Court was told that John Delee, Coornishal, Leap, was appealing against the severity of a six-month sentence imposed in respect of three assault charges.

Barrister Emmer Boyle said his client had not seen his 85-year-old-mother in three months since the district court ruling was made.

State solicitor Jerry Healy pointed out that the appellant’s mother was a ward of court and that the hospital staff were treated very badly. However, he said everyone is anxious that matters would ‘settle’.

Mr Healy said the HSE would allow visitation but he asked for the appeal to be adjourned to the next sitting of Skibbereen Circuit Court on October 3rd next to ensure there is no further trouble.

‘I am glad to hear progress has been made,’ said Judge Boyle, who addressed the appellant, saying: ‘If the HSE deem it appropriate to visit, you will have to abide by their times and schedules.

‘If you are allowed,’ she added, ‘behave yourself when you are there. If there is any trouble between now and the next court date, it will be difficult for you.’

John Delee had contested the assault charges when the case was heard at the April 25th sitting of Skibbereen District Court.

He denied assaulting Ligi Cherian, Aimee Fallon, and Tadhg Crowley at Skibbereen Community Hospital on September 28th 2021. He also denied engaging in threatening and abusive words and behaviour during the same incident.

Ligi Cherian described how, at 5pm on that evening, John Delee attempted to manoeuvre his mother, Mary, out the front door of the hospital.

The nurse said she called for help and two other staff members came to her aid, but John Delee pushed her away, which led to bruising on her left arm.

Tadhg Crowley said John Delee threatened to break his face, grabbed him by his jumper, and was aggressive towards everyone.

Aimee Fallon also said he attempted to push her out of the way in a situation that she found to be ‘highly stressful and very frightening’.

Part of John Delee’s defence on that occasion alleged it was the hospital staff who grabbed his mother, forcing him to act in self-defence.