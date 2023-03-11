Vintage tractor restored for special fundraiser

A GROUP of 15 members of Beara Macra na Feirme came together to look at ways they could raise funds to support their former club president who suffered a life changing injury in 2020.

The group decided to purchase a vintage Ford 4000 tractor which they are currently restoring to full working order.

When finished, they will drive it from Castletownbere to Ratheniska in Co Laois in September for the Ploughing Championships.

When they return to Castletownbere, the group will raffle the tractor, with all funds raised going to support the future rehabilitation needs of their former president.

Dion Murphy Kelly, chairperson of Beara Macra Na Feirme, said it’s the first time a Macra group have restored such a tractor.

The group have completely stripped down the tractor and engine, built in 1987, and are in the process of getting it back to full working order.

‘We haven’t encountered any major problems so far, and we’ve received great help from local businesses in sourcing spare parts for us, and one local business sandblasted the tractor for us,’ said Dion.

Once they have completed the restoration of the tractor, which should be done by April, all members of the group will take it in turns to drive the tractor on the 300km journey in September.

The Beara Macra group hold an annual fundraising Christmas tractor run, with last Christmas’ run raising over €1,800 for the rehabilitation fund for another local man.

The group will be setting up an online fundraising link, and in the meantime donations can be made to any club member.

Further updates on their progress will be posted on the Beara Macra Na Feirme Facebook page.