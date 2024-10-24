Southern Star Ltd. logo
Victory harvest from community garden

October 24th, 2024 3:35 PM

By Southern Star Team

Volunteers Allison and Peter Martin, Christy O'Neill, Anita Henderson and Peadar King harvesting their first crop of potatoes from the community garden. (Photo: Anne Minihane)

AN ENERGETIC band of volunteers from Castletownshend have just harvested the first crop of potatoes from the Gleann Bhearráchain Community Garden along The Mall.

The previously unproductive common ground has now been harnessed to produce vegetable crops, which are being distributed to the inhabitants of the village.

Led by Christy O’Neill, Anita Henderson and Peadar King, village volunteers have spent months of preparation and planting which has culminated in a fine yield of Sarpo Mira blight-resistant potatoes.

Those involved are encouraged by the great result and intend to extend the community garden even further next year to the benefit of Castletownshend locals. Thanks was expressed to Pobal who supported the initiative.

New participants are always welcome and can sign up at Batt’s shop in Castletownshend.

