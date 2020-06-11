REPEATED breakages in Ballinhassig’s water mains is a constant source of disruption to local businesses and residents alike, according to a local politician.

Cllr Ben Dalton O’Sullivan (Ind) raised the issue at a meeting of Cork County Council and requested the urgent repair of the village’s water mains.

He pointed out that the village employs around 80 people and that many of the local businesses, as well as its residents, are being severely impacted by breaks in the water network in Ballinhassig, Adamstown and Five-Mile.

The councillor accused Irish Water of not giving the issue the priority it deserves and he asked Council officials to write to Irish Water and the minister for the environment requesting that it be put to ‘the top of the list.’

Cllr Dalton O’Sullivan also requested a full report from the water services department in county hall, detailing the number of breakages, the costs of repairs, and the number of road closure to date.

‘As a councillor for this area I cannot stand over this appalling lack of action by Irish Water, and I would go as far as to say that Irish Water is failing the people of Ballinhassig, Five Mile and surrounding areas.’

He maintained that the ongoing cost of repairing the broken mains ‘far outweighs the cost of doing a full and complete repair.’

The councillor has been raising the issue for months at the Carrigaline Municipal District meetings and he said ‘vague replies from Irish Water are no longer acceptable.

‘We are,’ he added, ‘facing a tough economic period and the delivery of a reliable supply of water to businesses, and residents is essential.’