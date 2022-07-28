Union Hall RNLI launch to rescue stuck yacht

UNION Hall RNLI successfully assisted a yacht which was in difficulty yesterday (Wednesday July 27th).

The lifeboat launched just after 9am, after receiving a call from a member of the public to say a yacht was in trouble at the outer Dangers in Glandore harbour.

Once on the scene, the crew assessed the situation and took two of the yacht’s passengers onboard, leaving one aboard the yacht.

They returned in the afternoon to help the remaining passenger re-float the yacht, which was successful, and it was returned to the safety of a mooring in Glandore.

The lifeboat in question was helmed by Tim Forde, with crew Charlie Deasy, Stephen Hurley, and Killian O’Kelly, RNLI Water Safety Education Manager, who is also a helm at Bundoran RNLI.

Following the call out, John Kelleher, Union Hall RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager said: ‘It is always advisable to call the Coast Guard on 112/999 if you see someone in trouble on or near the water, if out on the water, wear a life jacket, carry a means of communication, and wear suitable clothing for your chosen activity’.