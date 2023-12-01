Uisce Éireann to spend €21m on new wastewater treatment plant for Macroom

Uisce Éireann is to invest €21m to build a new wastewater treatment plant for Macroom.

The work will see the existing plant decommissioned and a new plant constructed to comply with national and EU environmental regulations, protect water quality in the Sullane River.

The news will be warmly welcomed. Just last month a boil water notice impacted more than 4,000 householders in Macroom town, Codrum, Masseytown, Kilnagurteen, Coolehane, Coolcower, Macloneigh, Carrigadrohid, and surrounding areas. Uisce Éireann said the issue was caused by adverse weather and 'operational issues resulting in elevated levels of turbidity at Macroom Water Treatment Plant'.

Speaking about Friday's announcement Uisce Éireann’s infrastructure delivery programme manager, Darran O’Leary said the Macroom Wastewater Treatment Plant is a crucial piece of infrastructure for West Cork. 'Once the upgrade works have been completed, we will be able to ensure that we can accommodate future growth whilst protecting the environment.

'The project will also incorporate renewable energy to reduce carbon emissions by incorporating a solar array to supply over 10% of the site’s electricity needs.

'The works will be carried out by Glanua and will take about two years to complete with the project set to benefit County Cork for decades to come. We would like to thank the local community for their support and co-operation as we carry out this work.'

The upgrade works will involve decommissioning of the existing plant and its associated structures, construction of a new facility in Macroom to serve a population equivalent of 7,700, new inlet works, stormwater tank, biological treatment process, control building and a solar panel farm.