Uisce Éireann is working to restore water supply following a burst watermain in Baltimore

January 5th, 2025 6:15 PM

By Southern Star Team

Uisce Éireann is working to restore water supply following a burst watermain in Baltimore

UISCE Éireann is working to restore the water supply to impacted customers in Balitmore, and the surrounding areas.

The areas affected include Baltimore, Sherkin Island, Heir Island, Derryconnell, Schull and surrounding areas.

Expert water service crews have been dispatched and are carrying out the required repair works, with every effort being made to complete this work as quickly as possible.

The repair works are expected to be completed by tomorrow morning, depending on weather conditions.

Following repair works, it typically takes two to three hours for normal supply to be fully restored to all areas as the water refills the network, especially for those on higher ground or at the end of the network.

