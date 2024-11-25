Uisce Éireann crews continue work to restore water supply to areas impacted by Storm Bert

UISCE Éireann crews continue to work to address supply interruptions to customers as a result of the impacts of Storm Bert on the water treatment infrastructure in Cork.

Their priority is the provision of clean safe drinking water to communities and the safety of water services staff who work to make that happen.

The Dunmanway Water Treatment Plant, which supplies drinking water to the communities in Dunmanway and surrounding areas, has been impacted due to poor raw water quality from storm flooding.

The turbidity of the incoming water for treatment remains high.

For this reason, the treatment plant has shut down.

Reservoirs in the area are now depleting meaning customers in these areas are likely to be impacted by an unplanned interruption to the water supply.

Uisce Éireann is working to restore the water supply as quickly as possible to impacted customers.

Niall O Riordan, Operations Lead with Uisce Éireann said, 'Customers in Dunmanway and surrounding areas will be impacted by reduced water pressure and water outages. We understand how disruptive unplanned outages are and we regret the inconvenience caused. Crews are continuing to work to restore normal water supply and subject to raw water turbidity reducing, we expect water supply should be restored by 6pm tomorrow evening, Monday 25 November'.

As per best practice, most homes and businesses will have on-site water storage to provide a backup source of water for sanitation purposes.

Following the return of supply, it typically takes two to three hours for normal supply to be fully restored to all areas as the water refills the network, especially for those on higher ground or at the end of the network.

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Uisce Éireann receive direct communications from us for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours.

The Uisce Éireann customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates, please see the Water Supply updates section of water.ie