Two towed on yacht from Galley Head

Two people on board a 35ft yacht, who got difficulty three quarters of a mile west of Galley Head, were assisted by Union Hall RNLI.

Valentia Coast Guard tasked the volunteer crew at Union Hall to launch their inshore Atlantic 85 class lifeboat, the Christine and Raymond Fielding, at 9.52pm on Friday night.

It was the volunteer crew’s second call out in three days and the lifeboat – under helm Aodh O’Donnell, with crew Chris Collins, Sean Walsh and Ríona Casey on board – launched at 10pm in a westerly Force 4 wind.

The people onboard the yacht had called for assistance after their engine failed, and because they were concerned about the freshening weather conditions.

A line was attached to the yacht and it was towed to the nearest safe at Union Hall, and the crew were back at the lifeboat station five minutes after midnight.

‘It is always advisable to call the Coast Guard on 112/999 if you are in difficulty, or you see someone in trouble, on or near the water,’ said Peter Olden, Union Hall RNLI’s deputy launching authority, ‘and always wear a lifejacket, carry a means of communication, and wear suitable clothing for the trip at sea.’