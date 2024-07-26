‘Truce’ mural in Clonakilty is in need of spruce

WITH the paint peeling off the celebrated Truce mural on the Kent Street parklet in Clonakilty, Cork County Council is exploring options to repaint the mural, which features patriots Michael Collins and Jeremiah O’Donovan Rossa.

The colourful graffiti-style mural was designed and created in 2021 by artists ADW and Darren Warren from the Walls Project, having been commissioned by Cork County Council to carry out the work.

The mural commemorated the centenary of the truce after the War of Independence and it shows the history of the conflict from the 1798 Rebellion through to Michael Collins who is pictured to the fore of the mural.

However, just two months after it was completed, the mural was defaced and a man was later charged with vandalising it.

The team from the Walls Project repaired the damage free of charge. They pointed out that the community in Clonakilty were so welcoming of the project.

The mural has, however, since began to fall into disrepair. Some of the paint is starting to peel, much to the dismay of both locals and the many visitors who come to Clonakilty to see the mural.

A Council spokesperson confirmed to The Southern Star that it was looking at options. ‘Unfortunately, vandalism has contributed to the subsequent decline of the mural. Cork County Council is exploring options for the repainting of the mural, subject to sourcing the necessary funding.’